The most lucrative college major in every state

Abby Jackson

Student-loan debt in the US continues to skyrocket. And at $US1.2 trillion, it now exceeds car loans and credit-card debt figures.

Between 2001 and 2012, the average sticker price for tuition rose 46%, according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which adjusted its figure for inflation.

Now more than ever, it seems that college students must think carefully about choosing college majors that ensure their future earning power.

With that in mind, The Center on Education and the Workforce published a report called “The Economic Value of College Majors,” that used Census Data to analyse wages for 137 college majors. The report has the median earnings for a bachelor’s degree broken out by state.

Here is the most lucrative college major in every state along with the average salary.

Alaska: Business Management and Administration -- $65,000

Galyna Andrushko / Shutterstock
Denali National Park

Connecticut: Electrical Engineering -- $96,000

Shutterstock.com
Mystic Seaport

Florida: Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Administration -- $108,000

Disney World

Georgia: Computer Engineering -- $96,000

Shutterstock.com
Georgia Aquarium

Hawaii: Civil Engineering -- $81,000

Shutterstock / pinggr
Pearl Harbour Oahu

Kansas: Electrical Engineering -- $88,000

Megan Duree / Wikimedia Commons
Dodge City, Kansas

Kentucky: Electrical Engineering -- $87,000

Getty Images / Andy Lyons
Kentucky Derby

Maryland: Electrical Engineering -- $103,000

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Fort McHenry

Michigan: Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Administration -- $114,000

The Henry Ford
Henry Ford Museum

Minnesota: Electrical Engineering -- $90,000

iStock / shakzu
Minnehaha Park, Minnesota

Mississippi: Finance -- $62,000

Shutterstock.com
Mississippi River

Missouri: Electrical Engineering -- $91,000

Wikimedia Commons
Gateway Arch

Nebraska: Computer Science -- $69,000

Shutterstock
Chimney Rock

New York: Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Administration -- $108,000

John Moore/Getty Images
Empire State Building

North Dakota: Accounting -- $56,000

Shutterstock
Theodore Roosevelt Park

Ohio: Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Administration -- $115,000

Wikipedia
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum

Oregon: Electrical Engineering -- $98,000

Shutterstock.com
Crater Lake

Rhode Island: General Business -- $76,000

Weekapaug Inn
Newport Mansion

South Carolina: Chemical Engineering -- $105,000

John Wollwerth/Shutterstock
Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbour,

Texas: Petroleum Engineering -- $152,000

Shutterstock
Austin, Texas

Utah: Electrical Engineering -- $83,000

Shutterstock
Salt Lake Temple

Virginia: Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Administration — $114,000

Larry Downing/Reuters
Arlington Cemetery.

Washington: Aerospace Engineering -- $108,000

spotmatik / Shutterstock.com
The Space Needle

West Virginia: General Business -- $55,000

Shutterstock
New River Gorge Bridge

Wisconsin: Electrical Engineering -- $87,000

Wikimedia/Quartier Latin
Taliesin, the home of Frank Lloyd Wright

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.