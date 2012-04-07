The Most Lucrative Capital One Card Offers

Capital One has a number of tempting sign-up bonus offers this month designed to attract new customers.



Here are Outlaw‘s top four Capital One credit card offers. All four cards are targeted to those with “Excellent” credit, so if your credit history is flawed you might want to consider applying for another card. (See all of Outlaw‘s favourite deals from other issuers here.)

Here are our favourite four:

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card — This shiny gold card offers 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day, and the current promotion in our offers portal lets you “earn 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 in travel.” You can redeem your miles for airline tickets, hotel rooms, car rentals and more. The VentureOne Rewards card has no annual fee, and no foreign transaction fees. Plus, this promo offers you 0% Intro APR on purchases until March 2013. Apply online, compare with other Capital One card offers, or review details of this offer here.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card — $0 intro annual fee for the first year (it’s $59 each year after that), and this one gives you 2 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day. Plus, you’ll earn a “one-time bonus of 10,000 miles once you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months.” Apply online, compare with other Capital One card offers, or review details of this offer here.

Capital One Platinum Prestige Credit Card — 0% intro APR until June 2013 on purchases and balance transfers, no annual fee, custom image card design available, 24-hour roadside assistance, plus 24-hour travel assistance which “gives you a replacement card and cash advance.” Apply online here.

Capital One Cash Rewards — $100 Bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months, plus 1% cash back on all purchases (and a 50% bonus on the cash back you earn every year). This Capital One card offer also features 0% Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers until March 2013. Apply online and read about other benefits here.

(Note: I’m no longer as closely involved with Outlaw, but I still play an advisory role there. Every month I post an updated list of recommended card deals and bank sign-up promotions. Also, these deals are limited time offers and may expire or change at any time – at time of publication on April 6th, however, every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of these summaries.)

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi, Discover and the other cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw.

