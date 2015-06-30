This selfie just became the most-liked Instagram photo of all time

When you and your sisters have over 130 million Instagram followers combined, the phrase “sibling rivalry” probably takes on a new meaning.

But Kendall Jenner just trumped all her sisters by having the most liked photo of all time on the image sharing platform. With the picture gaining 2.6 million likes in just over a month, the model has taken the crown from her half-sister, Kim Kardashian, whose wedding photo with Kanye West stacked up only 2.4million in just over a year.

In the photo, Jenner can be seen lying on the floor in a lace dress with strands of hair arranged into heart shapes.

The model obviously couldn’t resist taking to Twitter to share the news, tweeting: “Take that KimYe.”

The Kardashian Jenner clan have long reigned supreme over Instagram, with Kourtney, Kendall, Khloe, Kim and Kylie all featuring in the top 20 of the most followed Instagram users in the world. Although Kim still takes the crown in the follower stakes with 37.5 million followers.

❥ A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on May 25, 2015 at 3:51pm PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.