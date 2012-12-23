See The 20 Most-Liked Facebook Photos From Advertisers In 2012

One of the most viral advertiser pics on Facebook in 2012.

Photo: So Sue Me Blog / Facebook

At first, you’ll be mystified by the 20 most-liked Facebook photos posted by advertisers during 2012.The giants of Facebook advertising — Walmart, Amazon, Target, Samsung, etc. — are completely absent. In their place are some tiny businesses and niche companies you’ve never heard of. Sure, a couple of major brands like Bed Bath & Beyond are ranked. But mostly it’s small players who dominate photo likes on Facebook.



Go straight to the list →

There are lessons to be learned, too. First, keep it simple. Almost all the most-viral branded pictures were posted under the most basic concepts imaginable.

Second, go off-message. The most popular pics often have little to do with the companies that posted them.

And third, it may be the case that the pursuit of likes just isn’t that valuable. (Unless your brand is so small it really needs the publicity). Sure, you can get a LOT of likes for posting a pic of some cute babies. But does that lead to sales?

The data was compiled for us by Likester, which operates a marketing platform called Likester AdCenter. The list does not consider entertainment brands, celebrities, or other social media companies, like YouTube.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.