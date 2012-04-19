Here Are The 13 Most Liked Celebrities On Facebook

Shutterstock, AP, barbaradodukviaFlickr, Facebook screengrab



Brangelina, Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore may own the media airwaves, but they’re not buzzing on Facebook.If you think you know the most popular celebrities on the social media venue—think again. The majority of popular celebrities on Facebook include … singers. Among the top 13 celebrity timelines, only two actors appear.

Even more surprising may be the huge names left off the list.

Oops, Britney Spears didn’t make the cut. While the singer’s band page may have more than 18 million likes, her actual Facebook timeline has less than 10 per cent of that figure with nearly 1.8 million followers.

Jay-Z (13.6 million likes), Justin Timberlake (15.3 million) and Nicki Minaj (17.9 million) didn’t make the list either.

We noticed the most liked pages share a few commonalities: easy access to music (if available), celebrity paraphernalia for sale and personal messages—along with photos—from the stars. The best timelines also include live playlists to listen to star’s tracks.

You’ll never guess who holds the number one spot. And, no, it’s not Beyoncé, Lady Gaga or Rihanna.

