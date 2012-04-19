Here Are The 13 Most Liked Celebrities On Facebook

Shutterstock, AP, barbaradodukviaFlickr, Facebook screengrab
Brangelina, Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore may own the media airwaves, but they’re not buzzing on Facebook.If you think you know the most popular celebrities on the social media venue—think again. The majority of popular celebrities on Facebook include … singers. Among the top 13 celebrity timelines, only two actors appear.
Even more surprising may be the huge names left off the list.
Oops, Britney Spears didn’t make the cut. While the singer’s band page may have more than 18 million likes, her actual Facebook timeline has less than 10 per cent of that figure with nearly 1.8 million followers.
Jay-Z (13.6 million likes), Justin Timberlake (15.3 million) and Nicki Minaj (17.9 million) didn’t make the list either.
We noticed the most liked pages share a few commonalities: easy access to music (if available), celebrity paraphernalia for sale and personal messages—along with photos—from the stars. The best timelines also include live playlists to listen to star’s tracks.
You’ll never guess who holds the number one spot. And, no, it’s not Beyoncé, Lady Gaga or Rihanna.
WHY IT WORKS: Personal photos and statuses from the singer, plus hilarious photos of her cat, Meredith, with the option to hear live tracks. Swift also showcases her fragrance, Wonderstruck.
12. Vin Diesel: 31,589,884 (Joined: March 30, 2009) He doesn't believe in cover photos. Diesel's all about branding his own welcome page.
WHY IT WORKS: The actor constantly updates with photos—and even a few videos. Seriously, though, Vin Diesel has 397 profile pictures. Compare that to Rihanna's 175.
WHY IT WORKS: Her mixture of personal statuses and photos to fans, plus a shop to purchase Avril merchandise are effective. Streaming her music through the site helps, too.
WHY IT WORKS: Live streaming music, a music video page, a shop to download songs and exclusive news for fans including ticket sale news.
WHY IT WORKS: Lil Wayne provides access to videos and songs, has a shop featuring his Trukfit clothing line and posts personal statuses along with fan art.
WHY IT WORKS: In addition to posting songs for purchase and music videos, the singer puts up personal photos while off the stage and speaks to fans directly. Oh, and you can send a personalised voice and video greeting from Akon as well.
WHY IT WORKS: A store where you can buy Perry-themed wigs, music videos, access to purchase music. She also shows off fan pictures of her E.T. makeup.
WHY IT WORKS: Bieber has a store with paraphernalia for fans, personalizes statuses for fans, and boasts a social media game from We topia he supports.
WHY IT WORKS: Shakira posts in both English AND Spanish on her Facebook accessing double the amount of fans. She also posts personal photos.
WHY IT WORKS: No personal photos from Em. Slim Shady posts videos from YouTube, keeps fans up to date with tours and music availability, offers a shop to buy clothes and gear and the rapper even has his own Facebook mobile game.
Beyonce, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have some of the most followers on Facebook. They also have crazy backstage requirements.
