The 20 US colleges with the most liberal students

As part of its annual college ranking, The Princeton Review ranks the US colleges with the most liberal students.
While not everyone at these liberal schools are Birkenstock-wearing, tree-hugging, clove smoking vegetarians, these campuses are home to some of the most left-of-the-spectrum students in the country.
These schools also often make The Princeton Review’s lists that rank the most politically active students, the most LGBT-friendly students, and students who are the least interested in sports.
Every school on the list is a small liberal arts college with an average undergraduate enrollment of 1,613 students among the 20 colleges. Only five schools on the list are from the south and midwest combined, while the remaining 75 per cent are located in the northeast, pacific northwest, and California — typically blue states.
From northern New England to southern California, here are the most liberal schools in the US:
- Sarah Lawrence College — Bronxville, New York
- Warren Wilson College — Asheville, North Carolina
- Bennington College — Bennington, Vermont
- Bard College — Annandale-on-Hudson, NY
- Marlboro College — Marlboro, Vermont
- College of the Atlantic — Bar Harbour, Maine
- Beloit College — Beloit, Wisconsin
- Reed College — Portland, Oregon
- New College of Florida — Sarasota, Florida
- Smith College — Northampton, Massachusetts
- Macalester College — St. Paul, Minnesota
- Skidmore College — Saratoga Springs, New York
- Grinnell College — Grinnell, Iowa
- Pitzer College — Claremont, California
- Mills College — Oakland, California
- Vassar College — Poughkeepsie, New York
- Occidental College — Los Angeles, California
- The Evergreen State College — Olympia, Washington
- Lewis & Clark College — Portland, Oregon
- Swarthmore College — Swarthmore, Pennsylvania
