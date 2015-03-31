The 20 US colleges with the most liberal students

Lauren Browning
Sarah Lawrence CollegeWikimedia Commons / SaidieLouSarah Lawrence tops the list.

As part of its annual college ranking, The Princeton Review ranks the US colleges with the most liberal students.

While not everyone at these liberal schools are Birkenstock-wearing, tree-hugging, clove smoking vegetarians, these campuses are home to some of the most left-of-the-spectrum students in the country.

These schools also often make The Princeton Review’s lists that rank the most politically active students, the most LGBT-friendly students, and students who are the least interested in sports.

Every school on the list is a small liberal arts college with an average undergraduate enrollment of 1,613 students among the 20 colleges. Only five schools on the list are from the south and midwest combined, while the remaining 75 per cent are located in the northeast, pacific northwest, and California — typically blue states.

From northern New England to southern California, here are the most liberal schools in the US:

  1. Sarah Lawrence College — Bronxville, New York
  2. Warren Wilson College — Asheville, North Carolina
  3. Bennington College — Bennington, Vermont
  4. Bard College — Annandale-on-Hudson, NY
  5. Marlboro College — Marlboro, Vermont
  6. College of the Atlantic — Bar Harbour, Maine
  7. Beloit College — Beloit, Wisconsin
  8. Reed College — Portland, Oregon
  9. New College of Florida — Sarasota, Florida
  10. Smith College — Northampton, Massachusetts
  11. Macalester College — St. Paul, Minnesota
  12. Skidmore College — Saratoga Springs, New York
  13. Grinnell College — Grinnell, Iowa
  14. Pitzer College — Claremont, California
  15. Mills College — Oakland, California
  16. Vassar College — Poughkeepsie, New York
  17. Occidental College — Los Angeles, California
  18. The Evergreen State College — Olympia, Washington
  19. Lewis & Clark College — Portland, Oregon
  20. Swarthmore College — Swarthmore, Pennsylvania

