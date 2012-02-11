The Most Interesting Things We Learned From Steve Jobs' FBI File

Photo: Diana Walker / Contour by Getty Images
Steve Jobs was a visionary — but did you know he wasn’t a communist?That’s just one of a few interesting (though possibly already obvious) tidbits uncovered in a 1991 FBI background check on Steve Jobs.
At the time, he was appointed to be a member of the president’s export council. There are dozens of interviews in the report.
We’ve gone through them and picked out some of the most interesting pieces of information.
At one point, he rented out an apartment but never lived there because he spent the whole time renovating it.
He belonged to the New York Athletic Club, but had never been to it before. He also traveled to the Soviet Union and Japan a lot.
Chrisann Brennan, Jobs' former girlfriend, appears to have obscured her name to protect her daughter Lisa from being kidnapped for ransom.
Jobs was the sole owner of all of Pixar's stock, and was the only member of the company's board of directors.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.