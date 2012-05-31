The Most Relevant Mobile Insights From Mary Meeker's Latest Presentation

Photo: Farber

Mary Meeker, a former Morgan Stanley analyst now at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, is known for her periodic “state of the Web” presentations.This morning, she delivered her latest one at the D10 conference, and made it available on the Web at the same time.



The entire deck is long — 112 slides. It covers a ton of topics, including mobile stats, advertising, macroeconomic trends, and a long section on “reimagination” of various analogue forms in the digital world (for instance, Path is a digital diary).

To save you time, we’ve picked out the most interesting and useful slides with statistics about the mobile industry. The commentary caption above each slide is ours, not Meeker’s.

Here are statistics on 3G growth and usage in 30 countries. The fast growth in Brazil, India, and China suggest that fast-growing emerging economies will move to 3G more quickly than developed economies did. The iPad is taking off much faster than the iPhone and iPod did. The iPhone established the market for apps, which the iPad is taking advantage of. Apple's brand is also stronger than it was five years ago. Android is taking off faster than the iPhone. That's mainly because it's free, and because the iPhone helped establish the consumer smartphone market and a lot of the necessary features, like a touch screen with keyboard. The smartphone market is really just getting started. Tablets and e-readers are growing nicely in the U.S. In India, mobile web traffic has surpassed desktop web traffic. Mobile commerce makes up only 8% of e-commerce in the U.S. So far, most of the money for mobile developers has come from app sales, not advertising, but both are growing fast. Mobile advertising spend has a long way to go to catch up with mobile time spent. The same is true for the Internet at large. Print spend, meanwhile, heavily outweighs the amount of time spent reading. Ad rates are a lot lower on mobile as well. The U.S. is the technological centre of the smartphone revoution. Now check out BII's presentation on the state of the mobile industry. The Future Of Mobile→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.