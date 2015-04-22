The most interesting men in the world

Real men don't eat meat. When Queen's lead guitarist Brian May learned about the cruelties of factory farming, he gave up eating meat and became the voice of the voiceless.

He's still an active supporter of four-legged creatures (especially badgers), as well as a doctor of astrophysics.

May was pursuing a Ph.D at Imperial College in London, but when Queen took off he quit to write and play for one of the most influential rock bands of all time. He returned to Imperial College in '06 to complete his degree, and worked as visiting researcher in astronomy, and then chancellor emeritus, at the school. He has co-authored two books: 'Bang! The Complete History of the Universe,' and 'A Village Lost and Found,' the latter of which was inspired by his passion for 3D stereo photography.