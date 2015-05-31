20 fascinating facts that make you think twice

The world is a fascinating place, and it’s full of weird and interesting facts that you might have never realised were true.

Note: A shorter version of this article was originally published by Kyle Russell.

Cleopatra lived closer in time to the Moon landing than to the construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza. Source: Reddit/StickleyMan Honey does not spoil. You could feasibly eat 3000 year old honey. Source: Reddit/Bluecheezeplatter Dead people can get goose bumps. Source: Reddit/ObturateYourForamen A small percentage of the static you see on 'dead' tv stations is left over radiation from the Big Bang. You're seeing residual effects of the Universe's creation. Source: Reddit/FanInTheCorner The state sport of Maryland is jousting. Source: Reddit/KdogCrusader There are more possible iterations of a game of chess than there are atoms in the known universe. Source: Reddit/abbazabbbbbbba If you somehow found a way to extract all of the gold from the bubbling core of our lovely little planet, you would be able to cover all of the land in a layer of gold up to your knees. A truck dumps five cent coins in the centre of the Federal Square during a an event organised by the Committee for the initiative 'CHF 2,500 monthly for everyone' (Grundeinkommen) in Bern October 4, 2013. Source: Reddit/TryToFlyHigh It would take 1,200,000 mosquitoes, each sucking once, to completely drain the average human of blood. Source: Reddit/Bat245 Written language was invented independently by the Egyptians, Sumerians, Chinese, and Mayans. Source: Reddit/NumberMuncher To know when to mate, a male giraffe will continuously headbutt the female in the bladder until she urinates. The male then tastes the pee and that helps it determine whether the female is ovulating. Source: Reddit/Sir_Ostrich It can take a photon 40,000 years to travel from the core of the sun to the surface, but only 8 minutes to travel the rest of the way to earth. Source: Reddit/Bkaps Water bears, or Tardigrades, are typically 0.5 mm in length and can survive virtually anything. Even the vacuum of space. Source: Reddit/Rage- The critically endangered Kakapo bird has a strong, pleasant, musty odour which allows predators to easily locate it. Hence, it is critically endangered. Source: Reddit/trevormatic In 1903 the Wright Brothers flew for the first time. 66 years later, man landed on the Moon in 1969. Source: Reddit/mry8z

