The 15 Most Intense Ski Runs In The US

Courtesy of JHMR Corbet’s Couloir starts with a death-defying plunge into powder.

Ski season is upon us, and mountain resorts across the country are preparing for an influx of daredevils and thrill-seekers.

The most difficult runs in the U.S. serve up 50-degree pitches, drop-offs upwards of 30 feet, and frozen waterfalls buried under powder. Navigating them requires mental stamina and fast footwork.

Our friends at Liftopia helped us find the trails that have even the most expert skiers shaking in their boots.

