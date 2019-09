Photo: Getty Images

After the 2012 Summer Olympics came to an end last month, the Paralympic games took centre stage in London.Athletes began competition on August 29 and it wraps up this weekend.



Photos from the event are incredibly inspiring. We’ve gathered just a few for you here.

