The Most Insane Movie Trailer About Silicon Valley You'll Ever See

No one knows for sure just how seriously this movie is supposed to be taken.



Birdemic: Shock and Terror was written, directed, and self-financed by a Vietnamese refugee turned mid-level Silicon Valley software salesman. It tells the story of two Valley bigshots who launch a green tech startup together.

But it’s too late! Global warming is out of control! Which drives birds to launch all-out war on the human race! Somehow!

Forget The Social Network, this has to be seen to be believed:



Birdemic: Shock And Terror Official Theatrical Trailer from Severin Films on Vimeo.

