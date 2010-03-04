The Most Insane Movie Trailer About Silicon Valley You'll Ever See

No one knows for sure just how seriously this movie is supposed to be taken.
Birdemic: Shock and Terror was written, directed, and self-financed by a Vietnamese refugee turned mid-level Silicon Valley software salesman. It tells the story of two Valley bigshots who launch a green tech startup together.
But it’s too late! Global warming is out of control! Which drives birds to launch all-out war on the human race! Somehow!
Forget The Social Network, this has to be seen to be believed:
Birdemic: Shock And Terror Official Theatrical Trailer from Severin Films on Vimeo.
