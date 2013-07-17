15 Office Spaces That Push The Boundaries Of Innovation

Lynne Guey, Vivian Giang
BBC workersBBC North in Manchester, England.

New York City’s miLES Storefronts was just named the winner of ArchDaily and HP’s Innovation Challenge, a contest that rewards innovative workplace design.

But we though some of the other submissions from around the world were equally impressive, showing how physical spaces can be utilized creatively from moving tables to suspended work spaces.

We combed through the 150 submissions and picked 15 of our favourites.

New York's miLES storefronts, a network of public shared workspaces, took home the prize for its unique ability to combine coffee-shop and office atmospheres.

Submitted by: Architecture Commons PLLC

Employees at the Skullcandy International Office in Zurich, Switzerland can reconfigure their desks to work individually or collaboratively.

Submitted by: Grenettes Architecture

The Casa Mediterráneo Headquarters in Alicante, Spain has a Klein-blue, translucent roof that filters incoming sunlight, creating a sea of blue shadows inside.

Submitted by: Manuel Ocana Architecture and Thought Production Office

Submitted by: Sheppard Robson

Submitted by: VLK Architects

Australia's Unit B4 uses large plywood boxes to house its meeting rooms.

Submitted by: MAKE Creative

Submitted by: SmithGroup JJR

Holland's RDM Innovation Dock uses a crane to suspend 1,000 square meters of space in the air.

Submitted by: Groosman Partners Architecten

A major theme for the Netherland's Corporate Campus Apeldoorn is green environment, incorporating open office space with interior landscape design.

Submitted by: ADP Architects

Case Rex, a Brazilian design office, has a two-story high ceiling in addition to a 70-square-meter bookcase with a wooden flight of stairs.

Submitted By: FGMF Arquitetos

Grupo Gallegos in Huntington Beach, Calif. converted an old cinema into a bright-coloured office without walls or barriers.

Submitted by: LOHA

Submitted by: Clive Wilkinson Architects

Shoffice is a garden pavilion with a small office in St John's Wood, England. The space provides a backdrop for creative work without distractions.

Submitted by: Platform 5 Architects

The architects of Yandex in St. Petersburg, Russia have transformed this office from linear to 3D having pixel objects grow to gigantic proportions.

Submitted by: za bor architects

Lamar Advertising in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is an outdoor advertising company and its design gives off an outdoors, artsy vibe.

Submitted by: Eskew + Dumez + Ripple

