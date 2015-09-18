The 15 most innovative universities in the U.S., according to experts

Even the longstanding US News and World Report’s latest school rankings are innovating.

For the first time, the report includes the most innovative schools, as judged by college presidents, deans, and admissions officers.

The schools earn the distinction for their emphasis on grooming self-motivated thinkers that can turn wild ideas into successful realities.

Does your alma mater make the grade?

