The 14 Most Innovative Gadgets Of All Time

With every new smartphone, computer and chip, we get closer to what will become the standard in the future.



Wireless high-speed Internet everywhere? We’re getting close thanks to LTE.

Cars that drive themselves? Google is working on it. Appliances that sync with your smartphone? Thanks, Nest.

We put together what we think are the best examples of gadgets that brought us into the future or are now showing us the way forward.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.