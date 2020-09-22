The 15 most influential universities in the world

- The start of the school year means that for many high school juniors, and some seniors, it’s time to decide which colleges to apply to.
- Academics and data scientists at school ranking website AcademicInfluence.com identified the most influential colleges and universities using a proprietary algorithm that looks at each institution’s alumni and professors.
- Cornell University, Stanford University, and Harvard University are some of the colleges that made the list.
For a whole class of high school students, this fall brings up a big question: Which colleges to apply to?
While these are uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic, with some students even choosing to take a gap year, the decision on where to apply is still a crucial one.
Academics and data scientists at school ranking website AcademicInfluence.com identified the most influential colleges and universities. They did this using a proprietary algorithm that ranks the impact of college alumni and professors (for example, the number of times a person is named on Wikipedia or cited on the research website Crossref), according to Jed Macosko, cofounder of the site and Wake Forest University physics professor.
Here are the top 15 most influential universities in the world, per the ranking.
15. University of Pennsylvania
Location: Philadelphia
Tuition: $US49,220
Notable alumni: American linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky, Tesla and SpaceX’s Elon Musk, and American business magnate Warren Buffett
14. University of Michigan
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Tuition: $US15,897 (in-state)
Notable alumni: Google co-founder Larry Page, American playwright Arthur Miller, and American mathematician Claude Shannon
13. University of Oxford
Location: Oxford, England
Tuition: £9,250 (about $US12,000) for UK students
Notable alumni: American media mogul Rupert Murdoch, “Lord of the Rings” author J.R.R Tolkien, and Medieval philosopher Roger Bacon
12. Cornell University
Location: Ithaca, New York
Tuition: $US54,584
Notable alumni: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, American writer Kurt Vonnegut, and American mathematician Norbert Wiener
11. New York University
Location: New York, New York
Tuition: $US49,256
Notable alumni: Polio vaccine inventor Jonas Salk, Austrian and British economist Friedrich Hayek, and actress Angelina Jolie
10. University of Cambridge
Location: Cambridge, England
Tuition: £9,250 (about $US12,000) for UK students, approximately £25,00 ($US32,000) for international students
Notable alumni: British naturalist Charles Darwin, English philosopher Francis Bacon, and American economist Milton Friedman
9. University of Chicago
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Tuition: $US55,425
Notable alumni: American economist and Nobel-prize winner Joseph Stiglitz, molecular biologist and geneticist James Watson, and astrophysicist Carl Sagan
8. Princeton University
Location: Princeton, New Jersey
Tuition: $US49,450
Notable alumni: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, “The Great Gatsby” author F. Scott Fitzgerald, and British mathematician and logician Alan Turing
7. Yale University
Location: New Haven, Connecticut
Tuition: $US53,430
Notable alumni: US federal judge Richard Posner, American economist Paul Krugman, paleontologist George Gaylord Simpson
6. University of California, Berkeley
Location: Berkeley, California
Tuition: $US11,442 (in-state)
Notable alumni: “Call of the Wild” author Jack London, evolutionary biologist Lynn Margulis, and “The Feminine Mystique” author Betty Friedan
5. Columbia University
Location: New York, New York
Tuition: $US50,665
Notable alumni: US founding father Alexander Hamilton, anthropologist Margaret Mead, and poet Allen Ginsberg
4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Tuition: $US51,520
Notable alumni: American linguist Noam Chomsky, German-American nuclear physicist Hans Bethe, and American physicist Murray Gell-Mann
3. Stanford University
Location: Stanford, California
Tuition: $US50,703
Notable alumni: Astronaut and physicist Sally Ride, Google cofounder Sergey Brin, and venture capitalist and entrepreneur Peter Thiel
2. University of London
Location: London
Tuition: Varies based on program of study
Notable alumni: English writer H.G. Wells, telephone inventor and scientist Alexander Graham Bell, and Bengali poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore
1. Harvard University
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Tuition: $US46,340
Notable alumni: Microsoft founder Bill Gates, French philosopher Jacques Derrida, and American philosopher and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson
