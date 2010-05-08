The Most Influential Twitter Users Aren't The Ones With The Most Followers, Study Shows

Photo: The Wrap: www.thewrap.com

Having millions of followers doesn’t make you a big deal on Twitter, according to a new study from the Max Planck Institute in Germany.The study looked at all 1.75 billion public Tweets since August 2009, and ranked users by three metrics: number of followers, retweets, and mentions (excluding retweets).



Some highlights of their findings:

Being in the top 10% in terms of followers isn’t strongly correlated with being in the top 10% in terms of retweets or mentions. Retweets and mentions, however, are highly correlated with each other.

The only users in the top 20 across all three metrics were Ashton Kutcher and P Diddy.

Twitter is still a passive media consumption tool for most users; the study identified only 6 million accounts with at least 10 tweets since their creation.

