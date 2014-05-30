The Most Influential Israelis In Tech Worldwide

@BexFinch Israeli President Shimon Peres muploading.

By now we’ve all probably heard of the startup scene that is flourishing in Israel, or the Startup Nation. After finishing up their army service, many young Israelis go on to make waves in the tech world, often setting roots in Tel Aviv.

And these initiatives are highly valuable. According to PwC Israel, Israeli high-tech exits in 2013 were worth $US7.6 billion. And this isn’t a new thing. Dating back to the early start of the country, a huge amount of innovation and inventions have come from Israel.

Catching onto this trend, a number of American tech giants, including Google and Apple, have opened offices in Israel to tap into the wealth of tech talent.

Putting all of this together, you get a pretty influential country.

