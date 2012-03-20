The 10 Most Influential Financial Journalists In America

Media consultancy Gorkana recently asked 349 business journalists for their views on the economy and their own profession.
Here’s what they found:
- 46% has a neutral outlook on the economy, compared with 36% negative and 14% positive
- 44% held a negative outlook on the U.S. financial services sector, compared with 41% neutral and 15% positive
- The Wall Street Journal was viewed as the most influential financial news outlet, at 71.9%, followed by Bloomberg and the New York Times.
- CEOs were rated the most credible sources of business information. Academics came in second.
And finally, presented without comment, their ranking of the most influential financial journalists:
Photo: Gorkana
