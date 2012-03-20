The 10 Most Influential Financial Journalists In America

Media consultancy Gorkana recently asked 349 business journalists for their views on the economy and their own profession.



Here’s what they found:

46% has a neutral outlook on the economy, compared with 36% negative and 14% positive

44% held a negative outlook on the U.S. financial services sector, compared with 41% neutral and 15% positive

The Wall Street Journal was viewed as the most influential financial news outlet, at 71.9%, followed by Bloomberg and the New York Times.

CEOs were rated the most credible sources of business information. Academics came in second.

And finally, presented without comment, their ranking of the most influential financial journalists:

Photo: Gorkana

