The 15 most influential business books of 2015

The Financial Times and McKinsey & Co. have collaborated for their eleventh annual Business Book Awards, announcing a long-list of 15 semifinalists this week.

This year’s top business books come from journalists, economists, and academics and

explore the opportunities and dangers presented by rapidly changing technology — from the first full-length biography of tech mogul Elon Musk to the ways robots could replace workers in industries around the world.

The Financial Times will announce the finalists in September and this year’s No. 1 pick in November, but in the meantime, here’s some reading to catch up on.

