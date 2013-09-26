The 6 Most Influential Business Books In 2013

Leading up to the annual Goldman Sachs and The Financial Times’ Business Book of the Year Award, a venerable panel of judges has released their short list of the six most influential business books of 2013.

The panel of six judges is comprised of corporate titans and business thought leaders. It includes Steve Coll, dean of the School of Journalism at Columbia University and a staff writer at The New Yorker magazine; Lynda Gratton, management professor at the London Business School; and Jorma Ollila, the chairman of Royal Dutch Shell.

The books range from leadership topics to the digital revolution and have stirred powerful debates. One of the following will be chosen as the most influential of the year on Nov. 18.

“The Alchemists: Inside the Secret World of Central Bankers“

By Neil Irwin

Headline Business Plus; The Penguin Press

“Making it Happen: Fred Goodwin, RBS and the Men Who Blew Up the British Economy“

By Iain Martin

Simon and Schuster

“Big Data: A Revolution That Will Transform How We Live, Work, and Think“

By Viktor Mayer-Schönberger and Kenneth Cukier

Eamon Dolan Books/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

“The Billionaire’s Apprentice: The Rise of The Indian-American Elite and The Fall of The Galleon Hedge Fund“

By Anita Raghavan

Hachette Book Group/Business Plus

“Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead“

By Sheryl Sandberg

WH Allen/Random House Group; Knopf

“The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon“

By Brad Stone

Transworld/Bantam Press; Little, Brown

Previous winners have included Thomas Friedman’s “The World is Flat” (2005), William D. Cohan’s “The Last Tycoons” (2007), and Raghuram Rajan’s “Fault Lines” (2010).

