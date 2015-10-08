The most incredible scene from the new 'Uncharted' game

In the video game series that essentially mirrors the tale of Indiana Jones, there are dozens of high-intensity, edge of your seat moments. But there’s one particular segment in the third “Uncharted” game that stands out. It starts in a jeep, goes to a plane, and ends in the desert.

The entire “Uncharted” series is about to get re-released on Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 4, as “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.” Not only that, but it’s been prettied up and given some new content. Before it hits digital and physical store shelves on October 9, we’re here to re-live one of its best moments.

This is the best scene in the “Uncharted” series, from “Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.”

The premise was simple: sneak onto a plane. Unfortunately, after being spotted sneaking on, the plane took off. And now? RAW Embed Thankfully, the main character's estranged wife, Elena Fisher, is available to help out suddenly in a jeep. She had just agreed to leave in said jeep before arriving just in time. RAW Embed With some careful manoeuvring, Elena is able to get the game's main character, Nathan Drake, up to the landing gear and into the plane. WHEW! RAW Embed And now, after having managed to pull that off, you're suddenly stuck on a plane full of bad guys who are carrying guns, flying over the desert. Delightful! RAW Embed As Drake's sneaking around, trying to escape the undercarriage, one of the aforementioned bad guys with guns finds him. Watch out, Drake! He's got big hands! RAW Embed Apparently his size advantage isn't enough -- the bad guy opens the cargo door! RAW Embed But he isn't risking getting himself thrown out by a grabby Nathan Drake. Instead, he throws Drake to the hard, metal ground. They're still in a plane flying over the desert, mind. RAW Embed He is, apparently, stupid enough to start a fight -- with international raconteur and notoriously lucky gentleman Nathan Drake -- on the open door of a jet in flight. RAW Embed A fight he loses to Drake's wits, as so many large bad guys tend to in these situations. RAW Embed But the glory is fleeting, as the plane's cargo comes tumbling out of the back, piece-by-terrifying-piece. RAW Embed Drake's got moves, no doubt, but not quite sharp enough moves to defy high-speed shipping containers. RAW Embed As predicted by the now long-gone large bad guy, Drake is rather grabby. He snags netting before being fully ejected into certain death. And now he's being shot at, too! RAW Embed Maybe the dude with the gun should focus on surviving instead of trying to shoot down Drake. Now look at him! RAW Embed Drake is of course welcomed with open arms back into the plane by two men with rapidly firing guns. RAW Embed After all that, after finally getting back on the plane, something EXPLODES in the middle of the cargo bay. There's now a gaping hole in the side of the plane from the explosion. RAW Embed Which results in much of the plane's contents flying into the air, over the desert, tens of thousands of feet above the ground. RAW Embed Drake sees a cargo box in the distance with a parachute pack attached. How convenient! RAW Embed Now all he has to do is hold on for his life with one hand while opening a parachute with the other. Oh, and not get thrown off in the process when the box bucks from the parachute catching. RAW Embed It's an emotional roller coaster of a scene, from one life-threatening moment to the next. Drake's survived once again, but he quickly realises he's stranded in the middle of the desert. Alone. RAW Embed He doesn't even get to land comfortably. And you thought your Spirit Airlines flight was rough! RAW Embed Drake scavenges for supplies from the wreckage -- a gun, hopefully some water, and a lot of twisted metal. RAW Embed All he can do is start walking. RAW Embed Watch the full scene right here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.