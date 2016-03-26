The most incredible pictures of abandoned places by Aussie urbex photographer Shane Thoms

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

Australian photographer Shane Thoms is a modern explorer.

Unlike explorers in the traditional sense, Thoms isn’t looking to go places no one has been before. He’s an urban explorer – “urbex”- which means he’s more interested in places many, many humans have trod before – and walked away from.

Recently, Thoms’s work gained attention after he returned from a week exploring the ruins of the iconic AIR studios on Monserrat. By pure coincidence, he was photographing the crumbling remains in the very same week the man who built it, legendary Beatles producer George Martin, died.

The home of some of the greatest riffs in music history. Picture: Shane Thoms.

Thoms admits he wasn’t aware of the studio’s legacy as the birthplace of some of the greatest rock ‘n roll albums of all time.

“I just have a fascination with abandonment,” he said.

Thoms gave us access to his portfolio, where we collected a bunch of his best shots. You can see plenty more at his website here, or follow him on Instagram for the latest instalments.

The abandoned Japanese resort

Thoms says this was “one of the creepiest” places he’d ever explored. “I felt like I’d stepped into a twisted dark fairy tale (or a Tim Burton film set).”

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

It was thriving in the 70s and 80s as the “Hawaii of Japan”, but the economic bust in the 90s saw it shut down forever.

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

“It’s always exciting and exhilarating to open a closed abandoned hotel room door – you never know what you’re going to find on the other side.”

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

There’s an element to part of what he does that requires Thoms to push his luck. Some of the places he’s interested are locked up for various reasons regarding public safety or commercial interest. Nearly every shot on his stunning Instagram account is littered with comments from people begging him to reveal where his photos are taken.

“I don’t reveal a lot of locations for preservation reasons,” Thoms said. “And also there are some places where I go where I’ve accessed them illegally, where if I get found in there I could get into a lot of trouble.”

Chernobyl

Yes, Thoms went there. Back in 2012, where he explored the town of Prypiat and the decay of 26 years since the Chernobyl Reactor No 4 exploded and shot 6.7 tonnes of radioactive material into the air.

Prypiat was the main city of residence for the reactor’s workers and their families. Here you can see thousands of gas masks left on the floor of Chernobyl secondary college:

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

Thoms has a Bachelor of Design from Monash, majoring in photography.

In real life he works in a cinema and an equestrian centre and when he has enough money he’ll “just take off and do a cheap kind of project.”

Haikyo

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

Haikyo means “ruins” in Japanese. Thoms first caught the urbex bug from a book about haikyo and has visited Japan and established several key contacts who point him towards the country’s spectacular decaying past.

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

“It’s also an aesthetic that provides a beautiful dystopian visual,” Thoms said of his work.

“It kind of raises questions regarding humanity’s impact on the environment and views on population and space, and I think it’s interesting to observe a human space without it being eclipsed by movement.”

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

Theme parks

Theme parks are the mother lode for urbex photographers. Thoms actually stumbled on this Wild West park on the way to another job.

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

It was built in 1975 and closed in 2007.

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

“Bags of rice and sugar remained in the large pantry and cooking utensils still sat on the sinks and kitchen benches.”

Nara Dreamland

It was built in 1961 and was hugely popular, but enthusiasm for Nara Dreamland waned when Tokyo Disney Sea and Osaka’s Universal Studios opened in later years.

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

Despite being closed in 2006, guards still patrol the perimeter of Nara Dreamland. Thoms risked a $10,000 fine if he got caught. Still…

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

“We found park memorabilia (still sitting on the shelves) and boxes of stock lying opened on the floors amongst broken glass.”

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

Picture: Shane Thoms/violent_crumble

Gunkanjima

The small island of Gunkanjima sits about 15km south of Nagasaki. Once a thriving coalmining base, its last owner, Mitsubishi, closed the plant in 1974.

Picture: Shane Thoms

Thoms says Gunkanjima is “definitely the most amazing vision of modern decay I’ve ever experienced”.

Picture: Shane Thoms

It was recently granted a UNESCO World Heritage listing and a small section of the island is open to the public when conditions permit.

Thoms and four mates snuck onto Gunkanjima for a night, setting up camp in a classroom.

Picture: Shane Thoms

“In the basement of one housing complex we found the remains of what was once the islands hairdressing salon. Sitting in darkness since 1974, its rusting chairs and hair dryers still remained moderately intact.”

Picture: Shane Thoms

Thoms said he finds the places purely through “a lot of research”.

If you want to know more about Japanese urbex photography, he recommends buying the books that ignited his passion at Hakkaku Culture Union.

“There’s beauty in the melancholy,” he said. “It’s a new thing, there’s such an obsession with abandoned places because we’re such a populated planet, we’re now obsesses with what we’re leaving behind.”

Check out Thoms’ work at his website here, or follow him on Instagram.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.