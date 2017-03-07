These are officially the 19 most incredible photos taken by drone

Alison Millington
This professional photo won third prize in the 'Drones in use' category.

The 2016 SkyPixel Photo Contest has recognised the most beautiful and breathtaking aerial images taken by drone from around the world.

Along with Chinese technology company DJI, aerial photography community SkyPixel held a two-month long global competition, receiving over 27,000 entries from 131 countries around the world.

A judging panel, made up of photojournalists from TIME and Condé Nast Traveller as well as prize-winning photographers, selected the winning photo as well as first, second, and third place winners in three different categories — “beauty,” “360,” and “drones in use.”

It also awarded prizes for the most popular photos, judged by the most “likes” they received on SkyPixel.

Photo of the Year was awarded to “Fishermen close to the net,” taken by Ge Zheng in Fujian Province in China. “Reflections, colours, and the unique aerial perspective create a startling composition from netting, poles, and water,” according to SkyPixel.

Scroll down to see the 19 drone photos that have been named the most incredible in the world.

GRAND PRIZE

Ge Zheng/SkyPixel

'Fishermen close to the net' by Ge Zheng

FIRST PRIZE, Beauty, Professional

Hanbing Wang/SkyPixel

'Exploration' by Hanbing Wang

SECOND PRIZE, Beauty, Professional

dixonltduser/SkyPixel

'Spillway selfie' by dixonltd_user

THIRD PRIZE, Beauty, Professional

Heng Li/SkyPixel

'The Earth' by Heng Li

FIRST PRIZE: Drones in use, Professional

Roman Neimann/SkyPixel

'A Happy Morning' by Roman Neimann

SECOND PRIZE: Drones in use, Professional

HackerSundy/SkyPixel

'Meet the Phantom' by HackerSundy

THIRD PRIZE: Drones in use, Professional

Norman Nollau/SkyPixel

'Drone in Use' by Norman Nallau

FIRST PRIZE: 360, Professional

Jingwen Chen/SkyPixel

'The Starry Night' by Jingwen Chen

SECOND PRIZE: 360, Professional

Paul Oostveen/SkyPixel

'Hidden Lakes in 360°' by Paul Oostveen

THIRD PRIZE: 360, Professional

Shoushan/SkyPixel

'Sunset in Danxia' by Shoushan

FIRST PRIZE, Beauty, Amateur

Chenghan/SkyPixel

'Overbridge' by Chenghan

SECOND PRIZE, Beauty, Amateur

Mauro Pagliai/SkyPixel

'Green Waves' by Mauro Pagliai

THIRD PRIZE, Beauty, Amateur

Canloker/SkyPixel

'Ice River' by Canloker

FIRST PRIZE, Drones in use, Amateur

Fifa/SkyPixel

'Despectus' by Fifa

SECOND PRIZE, Drones in use, Amateur

lili cui/SkyPixel

'Inspire in Use' by Lili cui

THIRD PRIZE, Drones in use, Amateur

Lingdamowang_user/SkyPixel

'The Phantom of the Earth' by Lingdamowang_user

FIRST PRIZE, 360, Amateur

Wen Li/SkyPixel

'Flying Ink of Tianshan Mountain' by Wen Li

SECOND PRIZE, 360, Amateur

Jiuyao/SkyPixel

'Sunset of Chengdu' by Jiuyao

THIRD PRIZE, 360, Amateur

4950444_user/SkyPixel

'The Sea of Clouds in Laojunshan' by 4950444_user

