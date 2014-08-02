The Most Incredible Applications Of Bionics In Sports

Prosthetic limbs have been around for centuries, but the prosthetics of today don’t look like those from your grandfather’s day.

These days limbs can be bionic, almost seamlessly blending in with their wearer in form and function. Limbs can incorporate electronic components that allow the limb to respond to their wearers similar to a biological limb. They can be shaped for different purposes or customised to their wearers specifications.

It is task enough to make artificial legs that can walk naturally or arms that can grasp, but what happens when their wearer wants those limbs to be able to swim, climb, dance, or surf?

We sought out some of today’s most amazing athletes who are pushing the idea of what it means to mix the biological with the technological and take their sports to new limits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.