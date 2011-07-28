"Consultative Selling:" The Most Incorrectly Used Sales Definition

There are certain definitions and industry related terms that the young sales professional should learn prior to graduating college. Even though they are not difficult concepts, not using them in an interview can be a disadvantage to the younger sales job seeker and, upon getting their first sales job, can hinder their quota numbers.



“Consulative Selling” While Interviewing:

When it comes to interviews, consultative selling is knowing enough about the company, company history, people who are interviewing you as well as your goal for that meeting so the conversation flows naturally.

First and foremost, the younger sales job seeker needs to get a solid grasp on what consultative selling is and the misconceptions that people have regarding the term. Poor implentation of its core methodologies throughout most sales careers and sales interviews lead to low monitization and a job that is beneath the talent of the sales job seeker.

“Consulative Selling” In a Sales Meeting:

Consultative selling, in my opinion is more of a tell rather than a continually ask. Before a salesperson goes into a meeting, they should be prepared with enough information on the target client as opposed to having mundane, cookie-cutter questions that are asked by every other sales professional.

Sales questions, if not asked intelligently have the opposite effect and are quite annoying to sit through. Decision-makers at companies are very, very busy. They don’t want to be asked questions simply for the sake of being asked questions.

In less you are a sales engineer, most of the information that you are going to need to sell your product or service is right there on the web, gratis or you can email some preparation to the decision maker so they have ample time to look it over on their time.

As a business owner and decision-maker, when I go to a vendor, I simply want the conversation to be quick, candid and informative. The best way that a sales rep. can close the deal is to show me nothing short of absolute competence.

When it comes to sales meetings, “Consultative selling” is the process of having questions and solutions based on legitatime research (a.k.a. digging) prepared before the meeting with some of that information put in the decision maker’s hands well before the face-to-face.

Regardless of the definition’s changing between interviews and actual salesmanship, it’s all the same if you do your work and it’s best that you learn the true meanings earlier rather than later.

