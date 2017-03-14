The most in-demand jobs around the world right now

Arab street in Singapore. Rislan Rahman/AFP/GettyImages

If you’re looking for an expatriate job, best check which jobs are in demand and where in the world.

World First, currency exchange and international payments specialist, has already done the leg work, combining official occupation skills shortage lists in eight countries: US, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates.

About 90,000 Australians moved overseas in the 12 months to April last year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Engineers are needed in five of the eight countries World First looked at, followed by professionals in finance and construction.

In the UK, there’s strong demand for IT specialists, engineers, teachers, paramedics and graphic designers.

Here’s an overview:

Source: World First

“Moving to a new country is a daunting experience at the best of times, but before you make the leap it’s important you know that you’re in a prime position to get a job when you go,” says Duncan Khoury, head of marketing Australia at World First.

“As well as factoring in which of your skills are most likely to get you on the career ladder, it’s also useful to understand the working climate in that country — so factors like how much holiday you’re entitled to, the average rate of pay and the cost of rent don’t come as a shock.”

