The most in-demand jobs and skills for Australia

Several jobs surveys are indicating the market is starting to open up in Australia.

At the same time more employees are looking for a better job as they seek better pay and conditions in a low wage rise environment.

The latest Hudson Report tracked the hiring intentions of more than 2,000 employers as well as the attitudes of 1,330 employees in April this year.

It suggests the job market will be buoyant into the second half of 2016, with almost a third of employers (31.7%) planning to increase hiring.

The industry with the biggest demand is the tech sector. Roles for technology and digital and technical and engineering professionals are in high demand.

And within technology and digital, the jobs and skills in high demand are:

And for technical and engineering:

Source: Hudson

