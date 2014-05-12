The 23 Most Impressive Dynasties In America Today

Jim, Alice, and Rob Walton cheer at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Ark.

Superstore sultans

The richest family in the country built its fortune on an unshakable foundation: 'The Lowest Prices Anytime, Anywhere.'

Sam Walton and his brother Bud opened his first store in 1945 in Newport, Arkansas, but what eventually became Walmart didn't start to take shape until 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas.

The Waltons brought the one-stop shopping center to prominence. After the success of that business model for Walmart, the brothers founded Sam's Club in 1983 for discount shopping in bulk.

Jim Walton, Sam's youngest son, has an estimated net worth of $US36.8 billion, putting him in the top 10 of Forbes' list of billionaires in the world. Jim is also the CEO of the Waltons' Arvest Bank, which is valued at $US1.8 billion and made $US100 million in profit in 2012.

Jim's older sister Alice fell just shy of Forbes' top 10, with a net worth of about $US36.4 billion. She pours her wealth into the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, of which she is the chairman. Alice is also a philanthropist who, along with a handful of other billionaires, has formed a political action committee to support the potential run of Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Bud's daughter Ann Walton Kroenke married Stan Kroenke. He owns Kroenke Sports Enterprises, which includes teams in the NBA, NHL, NFL and Major League Soccer.

Four members of the Walton family -- Christy, Jim, Alice, and S. Robson Walton -- are collectively worth $136 billion, and take up four of the Top 10 spots on Forbes' list of richest Americans.