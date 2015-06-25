The most powerful whiskey brands in the world

Sure, craft whiskeys are growing in popularity.

But one whiskey brand dominates the market: Johnnie Walker.

Johnnie Walker’s retail value was $US5.3 billion in 2014, according to a research note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. That brand is owned by British multinational Diageo..

It was followed by Jack Daniel’s, a Brown-Forman company, at $US2.7 billion, and AB D’s Officer’s Choice, at $US2.1 billion.

Importantly, though, some smaller brands were growing faster last year, including Imperial Blue and Haywards, both of which benefitted from the growing Indian whiskey market, according to the note.

Here’s how they stack up:

And by retail value:

