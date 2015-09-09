Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will announce proposals to resettle more than 120,000 refugees among European nations.

2. Former Guatemalan President Otto Perez Molina on Tuesday was jailed on charges of fraud, conspiracy, and bribery in connection with a customs corruption scandal.



3. Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday becomes Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, surpassing Queen Victoria, having been on the throne for a total of 63 years, seven months, and two days.

4. A video published Tuesday shows a camerawoman tripping a refugee who is carrying a child and running from the police after hundreds of migrants broke out from a registration camp in Hungary.

5. Asian markets ripped higher on Wednesday following gains in the US and Europe, a global rally that the Financial Times attributes to an article posted Tuesday night from China’s Ministry of Finance that said it would enact “stronger proactive fiscal policy.”

6. Samsung reportedly plans to cut 10% of staff at its South Korean headquarters, or around 10,000 employees.

7. Australia said it will take in an

extra 12,000 refugees from conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

8. United Airlines CEO Jeff Smisek resigned from the company on Tuesday amid a federal probe involving airport authorities that operate airports in New York and New Jersey.

9. The two men who said they found a lost World War II-era Nazi ghost train in Poland have identified themselves and say they have “irrefutable proof of its existence.”

10. The engine of a British Airways plane caught fire on the runway of a Las Vegas airport, forcing the evacuation of passengers and injuring at least two people.

And finally …

Four-time Grammy winner Sam Smith will sing the new James Bond theme song.

