Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. The Greek island of Lesbos is “on the verge of explosion,” the country’s junior interior minister said, as it struggles to cope with tens of thousands of migrants making their way to Western Europe.

2. Mexico has charged four public officials — two members of Mexico’s intelligence agency and two guards at the Altiplano prison — in connection with the prison escape of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.



3. Chinese trade figures for August are weak, with imports falling by 13.8%, worse than the expected 8.2.% drop, while exports fell 5.5% year-on-year.

4. More than 40 Syrian refugees granted asylum in Uruguay last year are now fighting to leave the South American country, saying they can’t earn enough money to provide for their families.

5. Britain says in August it killed three suspected members of the Islamic State, including two British citizens, in the country’s first drone strike inside Syria.

6. Hundreds of flight cancellations out of Germany are expected Tuesday and Wednesday during a massive pilots’ strike at Lufthansa as part of long-running dispute over pay.

7. Italy’s top court said it threw out a conviction of American Amanda Knox for the 2007 murder of her British flatmate due to “glaring errors.”

8. The Minnesota dentist who reportedly killed Cecil the lion, sparking global outrage, is headed back to work on Tuesday.

9. The European Union will give €500 million (£353 million, $US557 million) to help farmers hit by falling food prices, after thousands of farmers in Brussels blocked streets with their tractors on Monday to demand emergency funds.

10. Archaeologists have found the remains of a massive stone monument, possibly the largest in Europe, buried under a bank only two miles from Stonehenge.

And finally …

Burning Man ended on Monday, but you can look at a bunch of celebrities who shared their memories from the festival on Instagram.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.