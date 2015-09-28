Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Syria and Iran have announced a coalition to defend Syrian president Bashar al-Assad at a UN meeting, as the US continues to blame Assad for the country’s bloody civil war.

2. Japan is set to offer £532 million to refugees fleeing Syria and Iraq. Japan took in just 11 asylum-seekers last year.

3. Stargazers from around the world witnessed a blood red “supermoon” last night. It was the first time in more than three decades that the lunar eclipse coincided with the celestial event.

4. Brewing company Anheuser-Busch InBev SA could bid about £70 billion for SABMiller within days, with an opening offer expected as early as Monday morning,

5. British PM David Cameron has addressed allegations that he put a “private part of his anatomy” in a dead pig’s mouth for the first time, saying everyone can “see straight through” the accusations.

6. Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have launched a fresh assault on the city of Kunduz, the capital of the Kundiz province.

7. The UK’s Labour Party is expected to push for a “Robin Hood” tax, which it says would rein in excesses of the City’s financial sector to help pay for services such as the NHS.

8. China has pledged $US2 billion in aid to help lift the world’s poorest states, as well as debt forgiveness to several developing countries.

9. The cause of death of Bobbi Brown — Whitney Houston’s daughter — has been determined but officials say post-mortem results will not be revealed. Brown was 22.

10. Donald Trump said that if he wins the US election, there will be significant tax cuts for almost all Americans, with a “large segment” of taxpayers having a zero tax rate.

And finally …

The Zimbabwean behind the “illegal” hunt of Cecil the lion is due in court today after being charged with “failing to prevent an illegal hunt.”

