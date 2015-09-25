Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. At least 717 pilgrims died and more than 800 were injured in a stampede on Thursday near the holy city of Mecca when too many people converged at an intersection, causing pushing and panic.

2. China’s President Xi Jinping will announce a landmark cap-and-trade program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during a meeting with US President Barack Obama on Friday.

3. Porsche CEO Matthias Müller may be named as the new CEO of Volkswagen when the board meets on Friday to choose a replacement for Martin Winterkorn, who resigned on Wednesday because of an emissions-cheating scandal.

4.

Hungary has started building another razor-wire barrier to keep refugees out, this time with neighbouring Slovenia.

5. The parents of 43 Mexican students kidnapped and apparently killed last year have demanded a new probe into their disappearance, after a report earlier this month showed holes in the official investigation.

6. Singapore closed all primary and secondary schools on Friday due to hazardous pollution levels.

7. Germany will give €4 billion (£3 billion; $US4.5 billion) to its regional statesto help them cope with a record migrant influx.

8. The militant Islamist group Ansarullah Bangla Team has put out a hit list targeting 84 anti-extremism writers, including ones based in the UK, US, Germany, Canada, and Sweden.

9. A US Border Patrol agent has been indicted on a charge of murder for the first time after shooting and killing a 16-year-old through the Mexican border fence.

10. The new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus hit stores on Friday, with analysts expecting 12-13 million phones to be sold off the shelves in the first weekend.

And finally …

A rocket-powered car that could travel at over 1,000 miles per hour, known as the Bloodhound Supersonic Car, was unveiled in London.

