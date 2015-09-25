The 10 most important things in the world right now

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. At least 717 pilgrims died and more than 800 were injured in a stampede on Thursday near the holy city of Mecca when too many people converged at an intersection, causing pushing and panic.

2. China’s President Xi Jinping will announce a landmark cap-and-trade program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during a meeting with US President Barack Obama on Friday.

3. Porsche CEO Matthias Müller may be named as the new CEO of Volkswagen when the board meets on Friday to choose a replacement for Martin Winterkorn, who resigned on Wednesday because of an emissions-cheating scandal.

Hungary has started building another razor-wire barrier to keep refugees out, this time with neighbouring Slovenia.

5. The parents of 43 Mexican students kidnapped and apparently killed last year have demanded a new probe into their disappearance, after a report earlier this month showed holes in the official investigation.

6. Singapore closed all primary and secondary schools on Friday due to hazardous pollution levels.

7. Germany will give €4 billion (£3 billion; $US4.5 billion) to its regional statesto help them cope with a record migrant influx.

8. The militant Islamist group Ansarullah Bangla Team has put out a hit list targeting 84 anti-extremism writers, including ones based in the UK, US, Germany, Canada, and Sweden.

9. A US Border Patrol agent has been indicted on a charge of murder for the first time after shooting and killing a 16-year-old through the Mexican border fence.

10. The new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus hit stores on Friday, with analysts expecting 12-13 million phones to be sold off the shelves in the first weekend.

A rocket-powered car that could travel at over 1,000 miles per hour, known as the Bloodhound Supersonic Car, was unveiled in London.

