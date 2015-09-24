Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. European Union leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday to discuss a plan to redistribute 120,000 migrants among member nations, a scheme that has been opposed by Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and the Czech Republic.

2. Martin Winterkorn has stepped down as CEO of Volkswagen amid an emissions-cheating scandal that it says has affected 11 million vehicles worldwide.

3. The Colombian government and FA RC rebels are close to signing a breakthrough peace deal that would end half-century of conflict.

4. Pope Francis will address a joint session of US Congress on Thursday morning, the first pontiff in history to do so.

5. The Volkswagen emissions scandal could be a huge hit to the German economy, as concern grows about falling car sales abroad and the scandal’s wider affect on other German automakers.

6. Canada’s finance minister says the country is not in recession and that data showing otherwise in the first six months of the year was mostly the result of contraction in the energy sector.

7. France agreed to sell two Mistral-class warships originally meant for Russia to Egypt for an unknown price.

8. Chinese officials from Hong Kong, Guangdong, and Macau on Wednesday rounded up over 51,000 drug addicts and suspected members of China’s organised crime syndicate, The Triad.

9. Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing for air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, and will act alone if the United States rejects his proposal to join forces.

10. Boeing scored its largest ever order from China in a deal worth $US38 billion (£24.9 billion), a business agreement that coincides with Chinese president Xi Jinping’s visit to the US.

And finally …

Starbucks released its first new fall drink in four years, a latte that’s meant to taste like leftover cereal milk.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.