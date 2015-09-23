Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. European Union ministers approved a plan for member nations take in 120,000 migrants, despite objections from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

2. Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn insists he is not leaving the company, despite German media reports to the contrary, following allegations that software was used to cheat emissions tests.

3. Volkswagen could face criminal charges unless the German automaker shows “there was some legitimate reason to install software that led to false vehicle emissions tests,” Reuters said.

4. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Seattle as part of a seven-day US tour.

5. China’s manufacturing index fell to a six-year-low, with output, new orders, new export orders, and employment all contracting.

6. Burkina Faso’s transitional president Michel Kafand will be returned to office after he was deposed in a coup by presidential guards last week.

7. Brazil is so cash-strapped that it’s considering legalising gambling to raise revenues.

8. Pope Francis is at the White House as part of a six-day visit to the US, during which he will address a joint session of Congress.

9. China’s largest brokerage firm, CITIC Securities, reportedly engaged in insider trading connected to the government’s rescue of the stock market.

10. The US company that raised the price of a drug by 5,000%

said it will lower the cost, after the price hike from $US13.50 a pill to $US750 sparked outrage when it was reported by The New York Times.

And finally …

The “Happy Birthday to You” song may finally be in the public domain.

