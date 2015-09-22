Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Hungary gave its army the right to use weapons, such as tear gas and rubber bullets, against migrants in a “non-lethal way, unless it cannot be avoided.”

2. Apple plans to release its first car in 2019, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

3. The US Department of Justice has launched a criminal probe into allegations that Volkswagen used software to fool smog testers into thinking the carmaker’s diesels were a lot cleaner than they actually were.

4.Burkina Faso troops have entered the capital Ouagadougou and started negotiating the surrender of the general who staged a coup last week.

5. Republican Governor

Scott Walker of Wisconsin has dropped out of the US presidential race, after polling at the bottom of the Republican field.

6.

Venezuela and Colombia have agreed to

progressively reopen the border between the two countries after Venezuela closed the common border last month in a crack down on smuggling.

7. A huge overnight price increase for the tuberculosis drug cycloserine — which shot up in price from $US500 to $US10,800 after being acquired last month by Rodelis Therapeutics —

is now being reversed after it was repurchased by its previous owner.

8. Sergei Pugachev, the man who used to be known as “the Kremlin’s banker,” is suing Russia

for over $US10 billion over the state’s appropriation of his assets.

9. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from around the world have started moving from the holy city of Mecca to nearby Mina for the start of the hajj, the world’s largest annual gathering.

10. Every model of Apple’s iPhone 6S is already sold out, even though the smartphones don’t officially debut until September 25.



Archaeologists have discovered a Pre-Roman era tomb in perfect condition at Pompeii.

