1. Alexis Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party won Greece’s election Sunday night and will form a coalition government with the Independent Greeks.

2. Up to 13,000 migrants entered Austria on Saturday as European leaders plan to meet this week on how to more evenly distribute migrants.

3. The US will raise the number of

refugees it accepts to 100,000 in 2017, up from 70,000 right now.

4. Apple confirmed that

malicious software programs had been embedded in hundreds of apps available in its app store.

5. Britain pledged £2 billion on Monday for a nuclear plant, which would be the country’s first new power station in decades.

6.

Australia’s new Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull swore in his new cabinet on Monday, which includes the first female defence minister.

7. Chinese President Xi Jinping begins his three-day visit to the US on Tuesday, first arriving in Seattle, Washington, which exports more to his country than any other state.

8. Pope Francis shook hands with Cuba’s former leader Fidel Castro

9. Japan approved sending its military abroad for the first time since World War II as a measure to “prevent wars,” according to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, though regular citizens say the move violates the country’s pacifist constitution.

10. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg makes his first visit to Ukraine, during which he will witness the signing of a new military doctrine that “defines the Russian Federation as a military adversary.”

And finally …

Here are all the winners from the 2015 Emmy Awards.

