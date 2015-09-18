Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

he Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rates pegged at 0%-0.25%, where they have been since December 2008.

2. Croatia has closed most of its border with Serbia as local authorities are becoming overwhelmed by the number of refugees crossing into the country.

3. China says the US has repatriated two of China’s most-wanted economic fugitives, in what the country claims is a sign that the US is cooperating with its corruption crackdown.

4. Donald Trump failed to address an anti-Muslim question last night from an audience member who said “we have a problem in this country, it’s called Muslims.” Hillary Clinton labelled Trump’s lack of response as “disturbing.”

5. Greece’s conservative New Democracy party pulled ahead of the leftist Syriza party by 1.4 percentage points, ahead of the national election on September 20.

6. A group of militants has attacked a Pakistani Air Force base in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Three of the attackers have been killed so far.

7. Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is to argue that the UK is “living on borrowed time” as Scotland marks the one year anniversary since the landmark independence referendum.

8. The body of a seventh hiker has been found in Zion National Park in Utah. The hikers requested a park permit despite warnings of heavy rain and flash flooding.

9. Scientists said on Thursday that they have successfully tested an ultra-thin invisibility cloak. The device is made of microscopic gold blocks that conform to the shape of an object and can render it undetectable with visible light.

10. A man, believed to be under the influence of narcotics, crashed his car through the gates at Waco Regional Airport in Texas in an attempt to steal a Learjet. He will face criminal charges after a mental health evaluation at a nearby hospital.

And finally …

NASA has released some of the most detailed photos to date of the surface of Pluto. The images show the dwarf planet’s rugged, icy surface and glaciers.

