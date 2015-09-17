Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Hungarian police fired tear gas and water cannons at rioting migrants who are stuck on the Serbian side of the border after Hungary made it a crime to cross the razor-wire fence that separates the two countries.

2. An 8.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Wednesday, shaking buildings in the country’s capital, triggering tsunami warnings, and killing at least five people.

3. The US Federal Reserve will announce on Thursday

whether or not they will raise interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis, a decision that will have a big impact on economies around the world.

4. Asian stocks hit their highest level in three weeks ahead of the huge US Federal Reserve policy announcement.

5. The second official Republican presidential debate among the top 11 candidates was held Wednesday night, with many contenders taking the opportunity to attack Donald Trump, who led the polls going into the debate.

6. Russia has proposed talks between the US and Russian militaries on the situation in Syria as concerns grows about a buildup of Russian forces there.

7. The US Department of Justice approved Expedia’s $US1.3 billion (£838 million) purchase of rival travel website Orbitz after finding no evidence that consumers would face higher charges if the two booking companies merged.

8. Britain’s new Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn used questions from civilians, instead of coming up with questions himself, in his first Prime Minister’s Question time on Wednesday, which cleverly protected him from being mocked.

9. The world’s two largest brewers, SABMiller and AB InBev, are in merger talks in a deal worth $US250 billion (£162 billion) that could see one-third of the world’s beer produced by just one company.

10. Malaria deaths worldwide have fallen by 60% since 2000, which the World Health Organisation has called “one of the great public health success stories of the past 15 years.”

And finally …

A Scottish company says it developed a material made from sugar beet waste that’s so strong it could one day be used to make aeroplane wings.

