Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Hungary has made it a crime to cross or damage the razor-wire fence it has built along its Serbian border, closing off a key entry point for tens of thousands of migrants into the European Union.

2. Migrants are looking for new routes into Western Europe after Hungary sealed off its border, with many now heading toward Croatia or Slovenia.

3. The world is waiting to see if the US Federal Reserve will finally raise interest rates after six years at near zero when it meets on Thursday.

4. A close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia’s economic downturn is going to last at least two more years.

5. US company Hewlett-Packard plans to cut up to 30,000 jobs, largely from service centres in developed countries, which are under HP’s Enterprise Division.

6. Populations of marine mammals, birds, reptiles and fish have been cut in half since 1970 due to over-fishing, pollution, and climate change, according to a new World Wildlife Fund report.

7. North Korea says its main nuclear complex is operational and that it working to make weapons that could be used against the US at “any time.”

8. Airport workers in Chile have staged a 24-hour walkout over retirement benefits, leading to more than 300 cancelled flights and grounding around 50,000 passengers.

9. Daiwa Capital Markets economist Kevin Lai, known as the “yuan bear,” has warned of a financial crisis in China and lowered his forecast for the China’s currency against the US dollar.

10.

Porsche’s Mission E electric concept car created a lot of buzz at the Frankfurt Auto Show, which kicked off on Tuesday and will continue until the end of September.

And finally …

Poland is clearing trees from the site of the rumoured Nazi ghost train so its army can look for the it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.