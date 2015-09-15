Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Austria, Slovakia, and the Netherlands announced border controls on Monday, following Germany’s surprise decision to strengthen its border as a temporary measure against the unending flow of asylum seekers.

2. Russia has positioned tanks at a key Syrian airfield that suggest Moscow has plans to use it at as a base, according to US officials.

3. Malcolm Turn bull was sworn in as Australia’s new prime minister on Tuesday after conservative leader Tony Abbott was ousted.

4. Crisis-hit Brazil unveiled a $US17 billion (£11 billion) austerity package that includes freezing public salary raises and hiring, cutting housing and health spending, and eliminating around 1,000 jobs.

5. Goldman Sachs-backed messaging app Symphony, seen as a threat to Bloomberg’s internal chat system, publically launches on Tuesday.

6. A Mississippi college professor was shot an killed in his campus office on Monday, while the suspected shooter, a social science instructor at the university, later killed himself.

7. Greece’s former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis was in London on Monday for an anti-austerity rally where he proclaimed “austerity sucks” and rattled off a list of reason why cutting spending doesn’t work.

8. Deutsche Bank plans to cut around 23,000 jobs, or about one quarter of total staff, mainly from its technology division.

9. The

snowpack in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range is at the lowest in 500 years, a results of the state’s historic drought.

10. China is getting even bolder in the South China Sea as satellite imagery suggests its building a third airstrip in the contested territory.

And finally …

NASA is planning to unveil an ultra high-definition TV channel featuring live feeds from space.

