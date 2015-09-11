Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Germany will discuss the Euro peon Union’s plan to distribute 160,000 refugees among member nations with foreign ministers from Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia on Friday.

2. Japan continues to battle massive flooding in the wake of Typhoon Et au as thousands of rescuers descend on a city north of Tokyo.

3. There are reports that Russia is supplying Syria with military weapons that it says it meant to help fight terrorism.

4. Asian shares rose on Friday following gains on Wall Street.

5. Finland is setting a noble example to help deal with Europe’s refugee crisis, proposing to increase capital gains tax and income tax on high earners to help pay for an influx of refugees.

6. Venezuela’s opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was sentenced to almost 14 years in prison for inciting violence as a leader during last year’s sometimes bloody antigovernment protests.

7. Scientists discovered a new species closely related to humans inside a cave in South Africa.

8. US President Barack Obama scored a major foreign policy victory on Thursday as Senate Democrats blocked Republican efforts to derail the Iran nuclear deal between six world powers and Tehran.

9. Japan reportedly charged the head of collapsed Bitcoin exchange MtGox, Mark Karpeles of France, with embezzlement on Friday.

10. Friday marks the 14th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

And finally …

SpaceX, the space transportation company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, released new photos of the interior of its Crew Dragon capsule, which will carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.



