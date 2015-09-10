Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. The European Commission has proposed a plan to relocate 160,000 refugees among member nations.

2. Apple unveiled two new iPhones, the 6S and the 6S Plus, which launch September 25.



3. Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria scored a huge victory on Wednesday, capturing an army air base and pushing government forces out of their last post in Idlib province, which borders Turkey.

4. Consumer inflation in China in August rose to its highest level in a year, largely due to rising food prices, while producer prices, or manufacturers’ selling prices, fell to a six-year low, adding to concerns of a slowdown.

5. Tens of thousands of people north of Tokyo have been evacuated due to floods, which have also caused hundreds of tonnes of contaminated water at the Fukushima nuclear plant to flow into the ocean.



6. US intelligence analysts allege that reports on ISIS and al-Nusra Front

— al-Qaeda’s Syria branch — have been repeatedly altered by senior intelligence officials to suggest the US is winning the war against the two militant groups, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

7. The New Zealand dollar, known as the kiwi, got slammed Wednesday evening after The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates

, though the move was expected.

8. A string of Latin American countries, including Brazil, Chile, and Panama, are stepping up pledges to take in refugees who are fleeing conflicts in the Middle East.

9. Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox has bought a 73% stake in a new joint venture with National Geographic, called National Geographic Partners, in a deal valued at $US725 million (£472 million).

10. A German court told striking Lufthansa pilots to end their two-day walkout, which grounded hundreds of thousands of passengers, ruling that the industrial action was illegal.

And finally …

A lost song by Igor Stravinsky, one of the most famous influential composers of the 20th century, was just found in a Russian library.

