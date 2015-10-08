Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels to discuss Russia’s involvement in Syria and eastern Ukraine.

2. Russia launched 26 missiles from ships in the Caspian Sea against rebel groups in Syria, continuing an air campaign that began last week supposedly with the intention of bombing ISIS targets.

3. Volkswagen’s top US executive admits that he knew about the emissions-cheating software installed in diesel cars in 2014, according to a written testimony before facing Congress on Thursday.

4. Deutsche Bank expects a third-quarter loss of €6.2 billion (£4.54 billion; $US6.96 billion) after announcing a massive write-down of goodwill and intangible assets.

5. Brazil’s court ruled President Dilma Rousseff manipulated the budget to cover a growing fiscal deficit last year, which could be used to build a case for impeachment.

6. There were no new confirmed cases of the Ebola virus last week, the first full week without new cases since March 2014.

7. US President Barack Obama apologised to Doctors Without Borders for the US attack on the group’s medical clinic in Afghanistan’s northern city of Kunduz over the weekend.

8. PC- and server-manufacturer

Dell is in talks to merge with $US50 billion storage giant EMC.

9. Pope Francis caused an uproar after calling people in a city in Chile “dumb” for protesting against a bishop accused of being complicit in clerical sexual abuse.

10. Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for discovering the mechanism

that cells use to repair DNA, which explains why we don’t all have cancer.

And finally …

Bankrupt 50 Cent is suing his old lawyers for $US75 million.

