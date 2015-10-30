Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. China warned the US “not to continue down the wrong path,” after a US warship on Tuesday sailed near artificial islands in the South China Sea to challenge China’s territorial claims.

2. International talks on Syria, which include rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, begin in Vienna on Friday.

3. China is abandoning the one-child policy after 35 years and couples will now be able to have two children.

4. Russia blocked proposals to create the world’s largest ocean sanctuary in Antarctica, the only country now preventing a conservation area from being built in the Ross Sea.

5. The European Union is lifting most of its sanctions against Belarus, including an asset freeze and a travel ban on President Alexander Lukashenko.

6. Air strikes in northern Syria have hit at least 12 hospitals in recent weeks, killing at least 35 people, according to a international medical charity.

7. Mexico is opening a new investigation to find out what led to the disappearance of 43 students who clashed with local police, after the first probe was found to be full of holes.

8. As many as 20 Volkswagen employees could be responsible for rigging diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests, a source told Reuters.

9. Germany said it will support Greece in dealing with a major influx of migrants after more than two dozen people died in two separate boat sinkings off Greek islands this week.

10. Gay marriage was signed into law in Ireland, five months after 62.1% of the country voted in favour of same-sex marriage.

And finally …

China says it will start work on the world’s largest super collider by 2020.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.