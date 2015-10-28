Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1.

Rescue operations continue in Afghanistan and Pakistan

where the death toll from this week’s magnitude-7.5 earthquake has reached 385.

2. The US says it plans to increase attacks on Islamic State jihadists in Syria and Iraq, including direct missions on the ground.

3. Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara won a second five-year term in a landslide.

4. The US plans to sail more Navy ships near Chinese-built artificial islands in the South China Sea despite China’s warning that the move is a threat to its sovereignty.

5. Bavarian authorities have accused Austria of failing to inform them when thousands of new arrivals were coming, leaving them scrambling at the last minute, and have asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel to intervene.

6. An investigation into the whale-watching boat that sank in Canada found that most people were standing on the left side, which affected the boat’s stability when a wave approached from the right side.

7. Apple sold 48 million iPhones during its fourth fiscal quarter, beating its previous record for the same quarter last year.

8. SABMiller has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, to make a formal $US100 billion-plus takeover offer by a week.

9. US retail pharmacy chain Walgreens bought rival Rite Aid for $US9 (£5.80) a share in a deal valued at $US17.2 billion (£11.2 billion).

10. Half of Africa’s 20,000 lions could be wiped out in 20 years due to hunting and land reclamation, according to a new study.

And finally …

Facebook is getting rid of the “Other” folder within the Messages inbox and replacing it with “Message Requests.”

