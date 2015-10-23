Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. A masked man armed with a sword who killed a teacher and student at a school in Sweden before being shot dead by police had “far-right sympathies,” police said.

2. Three people were shot and wounded on the campus of Tennessee State University in Nashville late on Thursday, according to local media reports.

3. German officials foiled an extremist plot to torch migrant shelters, raising concerns about attacks on European refugees.

4. President Vladimir Putin says Russia is close to swapping data about militant positions in Syria with Western countries.

5. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified Thursday before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, which is investigating the 2012 attack on the diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

6. An early estimate of Japan’s manufacturing activity shows the strongest performance since March last year.

7. Mexican police busted an 800-meter long smuggling tunnel, which ran under the US border from the Mexican city of Tijuana and was run by the drug gang of fugitive Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

8. Hurricane Patricia, a category 4 storm on a five-scale rating, threatens to causes landslides and flash flooding as it barrels toward Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

9. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now the third-richest person in the United States adding $US5 billion to his personal wealth after shares skyrocketed on the company’s third-quarter earnings report.

10. Myanmar’s jade trade was worth as much as $US31 billion in 2014 and may be “the biggest natural resource heist in modern history,” according to a new report.

And finally …

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is giving about one-third of his stock in the company back to employees.

