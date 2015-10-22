Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Mexico has arrested six people believed to have helped Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman escape from prison in July, including the drug lord’s brother-in-law.

2. Riot police in South Africa’s Cape Town fired stun grenades and tear gas at hundreds of students protesting a proposed 11.5% tuition increase, representing some of the biggest student demonstrations since white minority rule ended in 1994.

3. WikiLeaks says it has obtained emails from US Central Intelligence Agency chief John Brennan’s personal account and will be releasing them in the coming days, including a paper he authored in 2007 on how to negotiate with Iran.

4. US Vice President Joe Biden announced he is not running for president in 2016, after months of speculation.

5. The White House criticised Russia for giving Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a “red carpet welcome” when he visited Moscow earlier this week.

6. China and Britain signed a historic deal to build an £18 billion nuclear plant in southwestern England, which is slated to be operational in 2025.

7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is drawing widespread criticism for suggesting in a speech to the World Zionist Congress that a Palestinian leader gave Hitler the idea to exterminate Jews.

8. 2015 is set to be the world’s hottest year ever recorded after scientists announced that the first nine months of this year represent the hottest January to September period since record-keeping began in 1880.

9. Slovenia has asked the European Union for police forces to help regulate the inflow of migrants from Croatia.

10. YouTube announced an ad-free subscription service, “YouTube Red,” that will cost $US9.99 a month for desktop and Android and $US12.99 for iOS.

And finally …

A 23-year-old Google employee lives in a truck in the company’s parking lot and saves 90% of his income.

